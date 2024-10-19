I'm sorry did we just intrude on Andrew Garfield's *actual* chicken shop date?

Jealousy is an ugly trait. But I am so bloody jealous of Amelia Dimoldenberg.

If you haven't seen it, the comedian just interviewed my boyfriend actor Andrew Gardfield for her popular Chicken Shop Date YouTube series — which frames celebrity interviews as dates, and takes place in a local chicken shop.

But her's the thing: during their 'date', the chemistry (unfortunately for me) was very, very real

So. Bloody. Jealous.

Watch Andrew Garfield on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Post continues after video.



Video via TikTok/@chickenshopdate.

While most celebrities who appear on Dimoldenberg's show joke around about the pseudo-date format, Garfield was refreshingly earnest, telling the presenter that he believes they could have dated for real.

"If this wasn't here, do you think we actually would have gone on a date?" he asked Dimoldenberg, referring to the cameras.

Before she could answer, the Spider-Man actor jumped in: "This is f**ked up that we could have actually gone on a date at some point, maybe. Take out all the practicalities and logic, I actually think that maybe we could have."