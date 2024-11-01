Three male students were handed a report about sexual violence at uni. They ripped it to shreds.

At a University of Sydney student council meeting this week, three male students sparked outrage after tearing up The Red Zone Report—a document that highlights sexual violence, hazing, and harassment within university residential colleges.

This wasn't just any report. Created by End Rape on Campus Australia, The Red Zone Report includes chilling accounts from survivors, testimonies from family members, and photos of real incidents.

It highlights abusive hazing rituals that have reportedly taken place over nearly a century—incidents that survivors and advocates have courageously fought to bring to public attention.

Watch: University of Sydney students tear up sexual assault report.



Instagram/Women's Collective

The report was meant to open a conversation about the toxic culture within these institutions.

During the SRC meeting, Women's Collective members Ellie Robertson and Martha Barlow discussed these findings and the recent expulsion of 27 students for a severe hazing incident at St Paul's College.

As they spoke, two students began tearing up the report, while a third tossed the pieces into the air, allegedly sneering, "no one cares."

Image: Honi Soit.