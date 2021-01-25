From cute swimwear to stunning drop earrings: 20 Indigenous lady start ups to buy from.

In 2021, Mamamia will only refer to January 26 by its date, to acknowledge that it is not a day of celebration for all Australians. If you want to be an ally this January 26, we urge you to sign this letter below to your MP about the Uluru Statement from the Heart – which calls for constitutional change and structural reform that recognises the sacred, ancient spiritual link Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to their land.

As the debate about January 26 continues this year, there’s no better time to show your support and become an ally for the Indigenous community (if you're not already).

One way to do this is to get behind local Indigenous-owned businesses, who like other small businesses in Australia, have been doing it tough during the pandemic.

That's why, on January 26, Mamamia will shine a light on the incredible work of Indigenous women by only featuring Indigenous owned businesses on our Lady Start Up Instagram page.

And just in case you can't wait that long, we've rounded up 20 Indigenous lady start-ups you can buy from any time of the year.

From jewellery to swimwear brands, here are a bunch of businesses you should get behind in 2021.

Yarli Creative @yarli_creative

Yarli Creative specialise in contemporary Aboriginal art, greeting cards, activewear and more.