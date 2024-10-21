'You are not my king.' The moment Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe disrupted King Charles' speech.

Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe has disrupted a parliamentary reception in Canberra for King Charles and Queen Camilla during his first official visit to Australia as a monarch.

As the King wrapped up a short speech addressing MPs and senators at Parliament House, Thorpe, a fierce advocate for Indigenous rights, approached the stage and accused the Crown of committing genocide against Aboriginal people.

Watch: Lidia Thorpe tells King Charles 'you are not our king'. Article continues after video.



Video: Twitter/oneillbonn

"You are not our king. You are not sovereign. You are not our king. You are not sovereign," she shouted.

"You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back," added the independent senator from Victoria. "Give us what you stole from us — our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country."

Security quickly intervened, escorting Thorpe out of the hall, but her protest reflected the deep-rooted tensions due to Australia's colonial past and its enduring connection to the monarchy.