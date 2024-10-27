HOROSCOPES: It's time to face reality and find deep connections.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 29. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Venus is whispering: the quality of your self-love and self-respect is precisely mirrored in your relationships. The more you own your worth, the richer your connections will be. Come Friday, the new Moon brings a deep pull for emotional intimacy. The superficial fluff only skims the surface of what you're craving. This week, you want that, "I see you, you see me" kind of connection.