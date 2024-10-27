HOROSCOPES: It's time to face reality and find deep connections.

Mars dusts off that creative project you've shelved for too long. Whether it's a labour of love, a masterpiece, or a side gig, this is the week to finish it off beautifully. The Moon's alignment with Saturn uncovers a secret, making a relationship feel stronger and more honest. By week's end, the new Moon fires up your curiosity; sign up for that course or webinar that's been ruminating through your mind.

POWER DAY Saturday.

