'I’ve holidayed in Japan 3 times. This underrated destination is better than Tokyo.'

There's only one holiday destination I have visited multiple times, and that is Japan.

The first was in 2018 with my family, the second was the following year with a group of our friends, and my husband and I just returned from our third. And there are many reasons why we keep going again and again.

Firstly, it's an easy destination to get to with a direct flight that only takes 10 hours or so, depending on which part of Japan you are visiting. If you're taking an overnight flight you can literally fall asleep in Australia and wake up in Japan. Minus the jet lag.

On top of that, the time difference isn't a punishment. With Sydney being only two hours ahead, it's easy to adjust both on the way there and back.

It's also relatively affordable to visit. The flight doesn't cost the earth and once you get there, you don't lose a heap on currency conversion, with the Australian dollar currently being on par with the Japanese yen.

The reasons to visit Osaka really are endless.Image: Supplied.