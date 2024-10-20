Hannah's video about dirty nappies went viral for all the wrong reasons.

When this young mum posted a video of herself cleaning the house after a long day of parenting alone, she did not expect to go viral overnight — or become the face of a feminist TikTok movement.

Hannah (@nurshannahbh) filmed what she thought was a fun and silly video captioned "how many dirty diapers do I have lying around my house?"

In the video, which has amassed more than 6 million views, she admitted that she was too busy looking after her kids to throw out dirty nappies right away — her husband was away on a trip and she was on her own with a toddler and a newborn.





In total, Hannah found 17 dirty nappies around her home which were all from one day. She admitted that the mess was "embarrassing" and her home "freaking stinks", but ultimately she was in good spirits. That is, until the negative comments started flooding in.

"This is absolutely not relatable," one person wrote in a comment that has more than 98,000 likes.

"Bro that's just unsanitary," wrote another.