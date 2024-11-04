The cruel reason Jackie O's ex-husband suggested she get a full body scan.

Radio legend and media personality, Jackie 'O' Henderson, has finally released her memoir into the world — and its pages tell some intense stories.

In her highly anticipated book The Whole Truth, the radio giant speaks openly about her career and relationships, along with writing candidly about her private battle with drug addiction.

Jackie's addiction to prescription drugs would lead her to check into the Betty Ford Clinic in Palm Springs.

"I'll be spending 28 days on its 28-acre campus. I've voluntarily enrolled in a 12 step program to treat the substance, dependence, and drug addiction I've been able to keep secret for three long and painful years," she wrote in her new book.

But aside from the reflections on her career and addiction, the radio host shared some rather upsetting revelations about her 15-year marriage to British photographer Lee Henderson, which ended in 2018.

They share a daughter together, Kitty, who is now 13 years old.

Jackie wrote that when she met Lee she was immediately intimated, even pretending she was proficient in French in order to impress him.

"He didn't catch me out in that white lie but I look back now and realise what a mistake that was, to be anything other than myself from the beginning. Those kinds of things, even on a small scale, set you up on a shaky foundation," she said.

