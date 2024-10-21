The power of famous men and their tiny moustaches.

I have a confession to make. I'm not entirely fond of men with moustaches. I don't know what it is, but I always either get pirate or barber or pirate-barber vibes.

However in 2024, this is a moustached man's world and I'm just living in it.

But these aren't regular mounds of hair atop one's upper lip. These are a specific type of moustache that I'd say gives an approachable gleam to any man who chooses to shave his facial hair this way.

I'm talking about the weird little moustaches that all the hottest men in Hollywood have right now.

Look no further than the man who has come to redefine the term 'internet boyfriend', the enduring babygirl Jacob Elordi.

In September, Elordi started sprouting an unshaven look as he walked the Toronto International Film Festival with the moustacheless Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Then BAM in late September, the Saltburn star attended the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan to showcase his new look.

Jacob Elordi is making thin moustaches happen. Image: Getty.