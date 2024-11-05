The 5 new Netflix Christmas movies you'll be obsessed with this year.

It's November, which means it is finally socially acceptable to start pulling out the Christmas decorations and blasting those festive tunes. Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, it's your time to shine.

But, most importantly, it's time for the annual lineup of Christmas movies. And is there really any better way to celebrate the festive season than by watching Christmas movies on repeat until your life is one glittering bauble blur?

For the holiday enthusiasts, we know you feel us on this. So, here's your guide to the five new Christmas movies on Netflix this year (plus, a few more favourites from years gone by… if you're really in the festive spirit).

Meet Me Next Christmas.

Image: Netflix