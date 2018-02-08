finance
The 3 things you need to do right now to make the most of your rewards points.
Jacqui McCallum
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 25-year-old journalist on $53,000 who spends $390 a month on fitness.
Anonymous
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 32-year-old data analyst on $90,000 a year with $20,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A single mum-of-two on $49,000 a year, with $10,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
"She sent me an email saying I was selfish." Three women on how money ended a friendship.
Jessica Wang
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 28-year-old account executive with $33,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
'I'm spending $3150 this year': 6 women share exactly how much Christmas costs them.
Laura Brodnik
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old business analyst with a $100,000 salary.
Anonymous
Budgeting
real life
Travel junkies rejoice: This $49 Kmart carry-on suitcase rivals a $625 case from Samsonite.
Jessica Wang
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old on $108,000 a year, with $455,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
David Koch reckons he can make you $10k in 20 days and Kochie pls, there's a clear problem.
Melody Teh
finance
"The 9 money mistakes I made in my 20s that I will never, ever make again."
Bryanna McDermott
finance
Megan and Creagh were $91,000 in debt. In under a year, they paid off every cent.
Nama Winston
kids
What My Salary Gets Me: A single mum living in Brisbane with three-year-old twins.
Anonymous
finance
"We were completely out of control": Cathy got out of $40,000 worth of debt in 18 months.
Valentina Todoroska
couples
5 people on the 'money chat' they had before they got engaged or married.
Valentina Todoroska
explainer
"Our welfare system has lost its humanity." The alarming reality of the federal budget for single mums.
Mandy Richards
news
What did Tuesday's Federal Budget actually do for women? We break it down.
Gemma Bath
home
"I saved $1230 last month in a frugal Feb challenge. Here's how I did it."
Michelle Ives
travel
PSA: You can currently get 'return for free' flights to Hawaii and Bali for under $300.
Jessica Wang
kids
4 clever ways to cut back on your childcare costs, according to a money expert.
Bessie Hassan
weddings
Expert advice: these are the seven things you should actually splurge on for your wedding.
Josh Withers
weddings
Six very easy ways you can save money on your wedding without making sacrifices.
Aleisha McCormack
opinion
Dear, Scott Morrison: Thanks for a fat lot of nothing.
Sophie Aubrey
news
The winners and losers of the 2018 Federal Budget.
Mamamia Team
kids
When we pay for things by tapping a plastic card, how do we teach kids the value of money?
Natasha Janssens
beauty
We forced 3 skincare experts to share the cheapo products they'd recommend. If they had to.
Amy Clark
finance
Kerri-Ann cut her family's spending by $2500 in a month. This is what she did.
Helen Vnuk
couples
From nothing to $500: 17 women share how much they spend on their partner's Christmas gift.
Jessica Wang
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 25-year-old journalist on $53,000 who spends $390 a month on fitness.
Anonymous
career
7 clever tips that will turn your side hustle into something bigger.
Shona Hendley
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 32-year-old data analyst on $90,000 a year with $20,000 in savings.
Anonymous
Listen Now
new episode
00:00
Suggested Podcasts
Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest
Lady Startup
Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?
I Don't Know How She Does It
The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas
Mamamia Out Loud
finance
'The 5 best money saving tips I follow to save 40 per cent of my income.'
Kate Crowhurst
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 21-year-old university student who saves $200 every single week.
Anonymous
finance
'Our joint income is $195k. But it goes so fast.' 4 women on how much they spend each month.
Amy Nelmes Bissett
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 34-year-old Sydney mum-of-two on a salary of $144,000.
Anonymous
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 27-year-old university admin officer with a $35k savings goal.
Phoebe Croft
finance
How to sort out your super in 15 minutes flat.
Kate Crowhurst
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A house-sitter who works from home and has $60,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 26-year-old who earns $88,000 and is saving to buy a house.
Anonymous
finance
Nicole wanted to save 25k for a house deposit. It quickly exposed her "fair-weather friends".
Nicole Haddow
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 30-year-old lawyer on $92,000, who owns an investment property.
Anonymous
finance
'I quit booze, pricey hair cuts and... brunch.' How Nicole cracked the property market at 31.
Nicole Haddow
finance
'We saved tens of thousands in one year': Jaz and Reid had a 12-month baby budget that worked.
Nama Winston
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 22-year-old disability worker who spends $1117.75 on pay day alone.
Anonymous
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 32-year-old homeowner with $70,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 26-year-old med student with $10,000 worth of designer clothes.
Anonymous
finance
How to save your money: 5 simple ways to make a supplementary income.
Kate Crowhurst
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 24-year-old accountant on $70,000 a year, who spends $1500 a month on rent.
Anonymous
finance
Melissa's family were $50,000 in debt. Now, they've bought their dream home.
Laura Brodnik
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old on $108,000 a year, with $455,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
How to calculate the exact amount of money you need to achieve financial freedom.
Canna Campbell
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Mamamia
Mamamia
READ
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
LISTEN
WATCH
Share on Facebook
Share on twitter
Share with E-mail
Search
00:00 / ???