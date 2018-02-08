finance

The 3 things you need to do right now to make the most of your rewards points.

Jacqui McCallum
Jacqui McCallum
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 25-year-old journalist on $53,000 who spends $390 a month on fitness.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 32-year-old data analyst on $90,000 a year with $20,000 in savings.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A single mum-of-two on $49,000 a year, with $10,000 in savings.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

"She sent me an email saying I was selfish." Three women on how money ended a friendship.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 28-year-old account executive with $33,000 in savings.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

'I'm spending $3150 this year': 6 women share exactly how much Christmas costs them.

Laura Brodnik
Laura Brodnik
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old business analyst with a $100,000 salary.

Anonymous
Anonymous

Budgeting

real life

Travel junkies rejoice: This $49 Kmart carry-on suitcase rivals a $625 case from Samsonite.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old on $108,000 a year, with $455,000 in savings.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

David Koch reckons he can make you $10k in 20 days and Kochie pls, there's a clear problem.

Melody Teh
Melody Teh
finance

"The 9 money mistakes I made in my 20s that I will never, ever make again."

Bryanna McDermott
Bryanna McDermott
finance

Megan and Creagh were $91,000 in debt. In under a year, they paid off every cent.

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
kids

What My Salary Gets Me: A single mum living in Brisbane with three-year-old twins.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

"We were completely out of control": Cathy got out of $40,000 worth of debt in 18 months.

Valentina Todoroska
Valentina Todoroska
couples

5 people on the 'money chat' they had before they got engaged or married.

Valentina Todoroska
Valentina Todoroska
explainer

"Our welfare system has lost its humanity." The alarming reality of the federal budget for single mums.

Mandy Richards
Mandy Richards
news

What did Tuesday's Federal Budget actually do for women? We break it down.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
home

"I saved $1230 last month in a frugal Feb challenge. Here's how I did it."

Michelle Ives
Michelle Ives
travel

PSA: You can currently get 'return for free' flights to Hawaii and Bali for under $300.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
kids

4 clever ways to cut back on your childcare costs, according to a money expert.

Bessie Hassan
Bessie Hassan
weddings

Expert advice: these are the seven things you should actually splurge on for your wedding.

Josh Withers
Josh Withers
weddings

Six very easy ways you can save money on your wedding without making sacrifices.

Aleisha McCormack
Aleisha McCormack
opinion

Dear, Scott Morrison: Thanks for a fat lot of nothing.

Sophie Aubrey
Sophie Aubrey
news

The winners and losers of the 2018 Federal Budget.

Mamamia Team
Mamamia Team
kids

When we pay for things by tapping a plastic card, how do we teach kids the value of money?

Natasha Janssens
Natasha Janssens
beauty

We forced 3 skincare experts to share the cheapo products they'd recommend. If they had to.

Amy Clark
Amy Clark
finance

Kerri-Ann cut her family's spending by $2500 in a month. This is what she did.

Helen Vnuk
Helen Vnuk

Listen Now

new episode

00:00

Suggested Podcasts

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

Lady Startup

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

I Don't Know How She Does It

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud
finance

'The 5 best money saving tips I follow to save 40 per cent of my income.'

Kate Crowhurst
Kate Crowhurst
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 21-year-old university student who saves $200 every single week.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

'Our joint income is $195k. But it goes so fast.' 4 women on how much they spend each month.

Amy Nelmes Bissett
Amy Nelmes Bissett
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 34-year-old Sydney mum-of-two on a salary of $144,000.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 27-year-old university admin officer with a $35k savings goal.

Phoebe Croft
Phoebe Croft
finance

How to sort out your super in 15 minutes flat.

Kate Crowhurst
Kate Crowhurst
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A house-sitter who works from home and has $60,000 in savings.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 26-year-old who earns $88,000 and is saving to buy a house.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

Nicole wanted to save 25k for a house deposit. It quickly exposed her "fair-weather friends".

Nicole Haddow
Nicole Haddow
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 30-year-old lawyer on $92,000, who owns an investment property.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

'I quit booze, pricey hair cuts and... brunch.' How Nicole cracked the property market at 31.

Nicole Haddow
Nicole Haddow
finance

'We saved tens of thousands in one year': Jaz and Reid had a 12-month baby budget that worked.

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 22-year-old disability worker who spends $1117.75 on pay day alone.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 32-year-old homeowner with $70,000 in savings.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 26-year-old med student with $10,000 worth of designer clothes.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

How to save your money: 5 simple ways to make a supplementary income.

Kate Crowhurst
Kate Crowhurst
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 24-year-old accountant on $70,000 a year, who spends $1500 a month on rent.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

Melissa's family were $50,000 in debt. Now, they've bought their dream home.

Laura Brodnik
Laura Brodnik
finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old on $108,000 a year, with $455,000 in savings.

Anonymous
Anonymous
finance

How to calculate the exact amount of money you need to achieve financial freedom.

Canna Campbell
Canna Campbell
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???