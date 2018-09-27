fitness

The dark story behind Bikram hot yoga, and its founder: Bikram Choudhury.

fitness

We tried the $15 Aldi fitness tights people reckon are 'perfect'. Here's our verdict.

fitness

On the weekend I went to a bodybuilding competition, and hated it. Until I met Taylah.

fitness

CULT BUY: "The $54 exercise tights my bum is now obsessed with."

fitness

"I tried 'naked yoga' in the name of self-love... here's how the class went."

fitness

"I'm not going to let someone else derail me": Natalie Joyce has just taken back her narrative.

fitness

ROAD TEST: The fitness activity monitor that does everything a Fitbit does for $69.

fitness

When is the best time to exercise? 5 personal trainers give their definitive verdicts.

fitness

YES PLEASE: Here's exactly how you can exercise without really... exercising.

fitness

After years of searching, I've found the perfect gym shorts. And they're only $20 right now.

fitness

"I tried Chris Hemsworth's fitness app for a week and here's what I discovered."

fitness

Some experts have thrown out the 10,000 steps a day goal. Now, there's a new one.

fitness

It turns out your least favourite exercise is apparently a waste of time.

fitness

"I tried Victoria Beckham’s two hour morning workout and holy NO."

fitness

I went too hard, too fast with my New Year's resolution and... I regret everything.

fitness

'I know this sounds awful, but your New Year's resolution is ruining the gym for me.'

fitness

The simple trick I used that's actually made me run longer.

fitness

"How one simple change to my exercise habits transformed my hair."

fitness

"I've discovered a simple piece of advice that keeps my New Year's resolutions on track."

fitness

'Fitness snacking' is the new, easy way to reach your fitness goals without getting bored.

fitness

PSA: A nutritionist and PT told us exactly how long you can slack off for over Christmas.

fitness

A woman googled the cost of her Secret Santa present. Then she requested another gift.

fitness

A Victoria's Secret trainer shares the only exercise accessory you need and it's just $10.

fitness

Gwyneth Paltrow just claimed she single-handedly made yoga a thing. Yes, really.

fitness

"I danced in the dark with strangers and it's the most fun I've ever had exercising."

fitness

"I was a HYPOXI skeptic, then I gave it a go to see what it's actually like."

fitness

Can you really lose weight just by walking? We ask an expert.

fitness

A gym junkie and exercise noob try the workout that's known for being tougher than HIIT.

fitness

9 things you only know if you've done Tough Mudder.

fitness

'I pay $168 for eight sessions. It's worth it.' 10 women on how much they spend on fitness.

food

3 no-bake Christmas desserts you can throw together with less than 5 ingredients.

beauty

Behold, our favourite tried and tested beauty products of 2019.

health

From nutmeg to pork crackling: The common Christmas foods you shouldn't feed to your dog.

wellness

"Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet.

fitness

The dark story behind Bikram hot yoga, and its founder: Bikram Choudhury.

beauty

We have it on good authority that "cinnamon" is the hair colour you're going to want next.

travel

18 photos that prove South Africa is the ultimate foodie holiday destination.

fashion

"I've been wearing a bra since I was 11. At 34, I discovered the 'scoop and swoop'."

beauty

Acne, pigmentation and oily skin: How to find the right sunscreen for your skin type.

home

'It'll be his second Christmas in our care.' Just 11 great doggos that need a home this holiday season.

fashion

Just 18 photos that prove 2019 was the year of Big Sleeve Energy.

beauty

Yes, some sunscreens are harming our reefs, so here's what you need to look out for.

beauty

Summer beauty hacks from 12 women who have the same problems as you.

wellness

HOROSCOPES: Romantic gestures and creative boosts. The week ahead according to your star sign.

weddings

'From the dress to the date, I planned my own wedding. But I'm never getting married.'

wellness

"At 80 years old, I've learned there are just 6 rules for happiness."

travel

From mega slides to baby koalas: 5 new things to check out at Dreamworld this summer.

beauty

Literally just 10 before and after photos to help you decide whether to get a pixie cut.

health

11 women share their experiences of “formula shaming” after giving birth.

beauty

9 women review Schwarzkopf's Root Retoucher and Brilliance ranges for quick hair fixes.

