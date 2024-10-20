The best movies on SBS on Demand that you can stream for free.

Do you need something to watch tonight? Well, you're in luck-

I'm here to tell you about Australia's best kept streaming service secret for millennial women like myself: SBS on Demand.Obviously, the streaming platform itself is not a secret — it's been around for yonks, actually.

But did you know it's the only place in Australia where you can stream not one, but THREE of Kirsten Dunst's best movies? Like, the ones from her iconic reign as THE Teen Queen of cinema at the turn of the millennium?

SBS is really out here doing the Lord's work, in my humble opinion.

But look. If Bring It On isn't your thing (??? Questionable behaviour on your part but I'm not here to judge, I guess?), SBS on Demand also has dramas, thrillers, and range so wide there's BOUND to be something on there that tickles your fancy.

Oh, and did I mention it's free? Because it's literally free.

Enough chit chat, let me show you what I mean. Here are 12 of the best movies streaming now on SBS on Demand.

Bran Nue Dae.

Image: Roadshow Entertainment.