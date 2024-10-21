Every single hidden clue that Meryl Streep and Martin Short are actually a couple.

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg are not the hottest couple of 2024. It's not even even Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Of course, those pairings are simply internet fantasies, they are not actually official couples at all. Technically speaking, neither are the twosome who have nabbed the top spot.

I am, of course, talking about Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Martin Short (note, their names both abbreviate to MS).

The pair have been dodging dating rumours for most of the year.

The Only Murders In The Building co-stars are either happily dating or they're playing one hell of an elaborate prank. If the latter, I respect the long game tbh.

And now, Steve Martin has gotten in on the fun too. After Streep and Short were spotted out together on a night out (one of many rumoured dates), Martin posted a screenshot of a Glamour Magazine story. He photoshopped a red circle with a line through it over his face.