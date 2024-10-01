'Y2K fashion is having a moment. These are the best pieces to add to your wardrobe.'

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

Ah, the ever-cycling wheel of fashion! Just when you think we've moved on from certain trends, they come roaring back — and often with a modern twist. Y2K fashion is a prime example of this phenomenon.

While some of us are rejoicing at the return of low-rise jeans and trucker hats, others raise an eyebrow and wonder, "Didn't we learn from the first time around?"

Personally, as someone who loves all things nostalgia and the early 00s, I fall into the former camp, excitedly rummaging through my closet to dust off some of my beloved pieces like my Jeffrey Campbell Litas, mini heeled Havaianas, and Diesel chunky belts.

And on this week's Nothing To Wear podcast, I chatted with host Tamara Holland about all the trends we've been seeing at fashion week shows across New York, Milan and Paris — and Y2K was definitely a highlight.

Watch: The trends Sex and the City predicted. Post continues after video.



Mamamia.

What I love the most about Y2K style is its deeply personal nature — many celebrities back then didn't have glam or a full team of stylists, so their everyday and red carpet looks were a true reflection of their personal style and individuality.

The beauty of fashion's ever-evolving trend cycle is that you don't have to follow every single one. It's all about finding the ones that resonate with your personal style. And I love watching how others put their own modern twist on it.

It inspires me to dive in and make it uniquely mine. Much like the 'frazzled English woman' trend I'm currently seeing all over my TikTok feed, these trends encourage us to mix existing wardrobe pieces and embrace everyone's unique sense of individuality.

So, if you're looking to embrace this nostalgic trend while adding your personal flair, here's my edit of Y2K-inspired pieces that are either currently either in my closet or on my wish list.

Where to buy Y2K Fashion in Australia

Five by Flynn

Five by Flynn is a small Sydney-based brand I've been shopping from since day one. They consistently drop unique patterns, and the fit and quality are always a solid 10/10.

Five by Flynn Knit Jumper, Pixel Flower, $230.

Five by Flynn Knit Jumper, Pixel Flower. Image: Five by Flynn.

Five by Flynn LS Oxford Shirt, $180.

Five by Flynn LS Oxford Shirt. Image: Fibe by Flynn.

EAU Bags

EAU Bags is another Sydney-based brand I'm loving right now. Their bags are made from 100 per cent recycled materials and I'm obsessed with their bold colours — they're the perfect pop to brighten up my mostly black wardrobe.

EAU Bags Petite, Desert, $79.

EAU Bags Petite, Desert. Image: EAU Bags.

Ralph Lauren

It's safe to say I wear my Ralph Lauren Cap most days of the week.

Ralph Lauren, Cotton Seersucker Ball Cap in Blue, $119.

Ralph Lauren, Cotton Seersucker Ball Cap in Blue. Image: Myer.

Etsy

These vintage hair pieces can add some interest to your outfit.

Etsy, Vintage French Barrette Curved Made, $30.23.

Etsy, Vintage French Barrette Curved Made. Image: Etsy.

Longchamp

The mesh trend has already come for our clothes and shoes, now it has become the 'it' bag of the season. I'm obsessed with this one.

Longchamp, Le Pliage Filet mesh tote bag, $220.

Longchamp, Le Pliage Filet mesh tote bag. Image: Farfetch.

Glassons

Glassons always nails the Y2K-inspired looks, both these Mini Thong Heels as well as the Low Rise Denim Shorts are a great addition to your summer wardrobe, not to mention how versatile they can be with items already in your closet.

Glassons Longline Low Rise Shorts, $39.95.

undefined

Venroy

I wear these jeans to death! Venroy has really nailed the colour and fit of the relaxed jeans, not to mention they're so easy to dress up or down for that effortless day/night look.

Venroy Relaxed Denim Jean, $220.

Venroy Relaxed Denim Jean. Image: Venroy.

VRG Girl

If you're looking to achieve that 'Frazzled English Lady' look, this vest paired with a button-up shirt will do it.

Vrg Girl, Anita Knit Tunic Vest Marle, $109.

VRG Girl, Anita Knit Tunic Vest Marle, Frazzled English Lad. Image: VRG Girl.

Want more fashion and style tips? Read these stories next:

Feature image: Supplied/Five By Flynn/Longchamp/Glassons/VRG Girl/Mamamia.