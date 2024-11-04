Kylie storms off The Block, and everything else that's happened since Mimi & Brad's flirting scandal.

The Block's most contentious couple have finally come to a boiling point. After weeks of drama and a flirting scandal involving her husband, Sunday night's episode saw Kylie storm off the set.

"I need to go home and make money … I'm wasting my time here," she said, after a heated exchange with the judges in which she referred to Scott Cam as a "self-entitled old c**t".

With the Mimi and Brad scandal still fresh in our minds, Kylie seems to be at her wits end with the show. It's pretty clear she's had enough of the chaos.

"I don't want to come back for auction. I don't want to come back and have to deal with them," Kylie told Brad during the latest episode.

Now the big question remains: will Kylie and Brad be attending the auction this coming weekend? Rumours are swirling that the two may not even show up. Worse still, the couple have been plagued by reports of a split.

Ahead of the season finale on Sunday, November 10, here's everything we know about what's transpired since Brad infamously flirted with Mimi on The Block.

Are Kylie and Brad still together?

Previously, the couple's co-stars Courtney and Grant told HIT WA's Allan & Carly they saw Kylie and Brad just "a few weeks ago."

"They're very much still together. We saw them a couple of weeks ago for an event," Courtney said. "I'm not as close with Kylie… [but] we're all still friends and yeah, they're still together.

"We had no idea what was happening at the time. I feel like more will come out tonight. I don't really know what to say," Courtney added.