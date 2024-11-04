'I had no idea who stole my identity to commit fraud. Then my mum gave me a hint.'

My sister *Ellie and I have always been close. There's been the usual sibling rivalry of course — "borrowed" jeans that never returned, frustrations over shared spaces, hurt feelings and miscommunications — but at just 18 months apart we've always been more like best friends that happened to grow up together. We even shared a made up language when we were little!

So when the most chaotic and stressful time of my life came at me, I would never in a million years have guessed that my loving, little sister was the cause.

It all started on a regular Tuesday afternoon when I got home early from work. I was procrastinating, trying to drum up the energy to make a yoga class that I had big regrets about committing to when I checked the mail and found a credit card statement in my name. Only problem? I didn't own this particular credit card. The balance? Almost four grand. Four grand!

Certain it was one of those cyber scams you hear about, I determined to call the bank in the morning to sort it out. It had to be as mistake. Maybe a hacked account, or maybe I'd done something silly online, and I hadn't realised it.

But, the following day, as the kind bank operator ran through my records, her tone changed. "These transactions were all made with a valid ID under your name. Do you recognise these charges in Byron Bay?"

Byron Bay? I'd been to Byron once, and I'd spent a grand total of $17 on a sarong I'd barely worn and a bunch more on cocktails and food. None of these places or dates rang a bell. And then she said it. "There's a matching driver's license and Medicare number attached to your profile."

What? I felt like my heart had just fallen out of my chest. In a strange way, I almost laughed. I mean, this sort of stuff happens to other people, right? It's the stuff of TV dramas and true-crime podcasts.

Watch: If you receive this call at tax time, hang up. Post continues after video.



Video via Consumer Affairs Victoria.

The next few days were a blur of phone calls to banks, police, credit bureaus, and anywhere else I thought might help me. With every passing minute, more debt popped up. There was a personal loan I hadn't applied for, a car lease I hadn't signed, and a whole bunch of Afterpay orders I hadn't placed. It was chaos. My life was chaos.

I was offloading on my mum, venting and telling her that someone out there must have it in for me. I was trying to stay cool, trying to keep my voice steady, but then she said something that shocked me.

"*Grace, are you sure it's not Ellie?"

"Ellie? Ellie wouldn't…" I stopped mid-sentence, and a shiver ran up my spine.

I didn't want to think it, let alone believe it. But my mum's question lingered, hanging heavy in my mind.

I decided to confront her. I needed to know if my sister had really done this. We met up in a cafe down the road from her work and I don't know how to describe it, but the second she saw me, her face went white. I think that was the moment my gut twisted and I knew. It was Ellie. My own sister had been pretending to be me.

When I finally got the words out: "Ellie, did you take out these loans? Use my name?" she didn't even bother denying it. She just nodded, her voice barely a whisper as she admitted it all. She needed money. She'd been in debt and didn't know how to dig herself out. I sat there, stunned, staring at this person I thought I knew, wondering who she really was.

None of the charges she racked up had been to cover debt. She was shopping up a storm, living her best life on my credit.

The worst part was hearing her tell it like it was no big deal. "I figured I could pay it all back before you even noticed," she said, shrugging like she'd borrowed my jeans again and "forgotten" to return them.

My whole life was turned upside down, and she thought she could just pay it back.

What happened next was nothing short of a family meltdown. Our once-happy, close-knit family was at each other's throats.

Mum wanted to cover for Ellie, Dad wanted her to turn herself in, and I was caught somewhere in between — furious, devastated, concerned about my credit rating, but also worried about my little sister.

Despite all my anger, I still felt this strange responsibility to help her. Because Ellie wasn't just in debt — she was drowning in it. What she'd done to me was only the tip of the iceberg. There were other friends she'd borrowed money from and she was deep into a web of loans she'd never be able to pay off.

After weeks of endless family meetings, yelling, crying, and silent treatment, I made a decision. I didn't want to see her locked up, but I also couldn't just pretend it didn't happen.

I needed reports from the authorities so I could begin working with the lenders to repair my credit score.

So, we went to the police together with our parents. I remember sitting in that station, gripping Ellie's hand tighter than I'd ever held it, feeling both relieved and terrified. The officers listened, they took statements, and they let us go home with the understanding that it was all going on record.

What followed was a slow, painful crawl out of the financial and emotional mess. I had to rebuild my credit score, fix my accounts, and fight off lingering doubts about the people closest to me.

And Ellie? She got herself into therapy, is working her way through repayment plans, and has started the long road to getting her life back on track.

But honestly, there's no fairytale ending here. I'm still not sure if I'll ever trust her the way I used to. We still talk, but there's this unspoken thing between us, this reminder of how fragile trust can be. I am still pissed.

Life moves on, but wounds like that don't just heal overnight. In a strange way, I'm grateful this all happened. I've learned to be more careful, not just with my personal info, but with the people I let in.

Feature Image: Getty.