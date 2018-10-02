explainer
At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.
Gemma Bath
explainer
A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.
Gemma Bath
explainer
The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.
Jessie Stephens
explainer
'Is bushfire smoke the new normal?' All your questions, answered.
Billi Fitzsimons
explainer
The question everyone's asking after White Island: Why were people allowed on the volcano?
Gemma Bath
explainer
Experts say we need "urgent action" on climate change. Here's how we do that.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
Grace Millane’s trial exposes a dark trend in media coverage of violence against women.
The Conversation
explainer
"The greatest disappearing act known to man": The hunt for Ghislaine Maxwell.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
A 'dark glistening wave' and 116 children buried alive: The true story of The Crown's Aberfan disaster.
Helen Vnuk
explainer
Fact vs. fiction: Let's get to the bottom of what's true and what's not about the bushfires.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
Plan, pack, prepare: What to do, wear and pack if you're forced to quickly flee a bushfire.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
Ahead of the 2019 Melbourne Cup, here’s the reality of horse racing in Australia.
Gemma Bath
explainer
'Can my kid dress up as Moana?' The dos and don'ts of Halloween in 2019.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
Kristine was charged with abandoning her adopted daughter. She claims she's a 22yo scammer.
Helen Vnuk
explainer
Who is Caroline Calloway? What you need to know about the infamous influencer.
Billi Fitzsimons
explainer
"Please, just heal me or kill me." A gay conversion therapy survivor shares his story.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
Priya watched as her fiancé, and five other men, were burned alive. The lives Tamils are fleeing from.
Jessie Stephens
explainer
What on earth is Tiktok? The social media app everyone under 20 seems to be on.
Nama Winston
explainer
People can't stop watching this video of Bill Hader morphing into Tom Cruise.
Jessica Staveley
explainer
"We spend zero dollars on food." Newstart has mum-of-five Leah living off $320 a fortnight.
Melody Teh
explainer
Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. Now he will never be brought to justice.
Amy Clark
explainer
In just 6 months, 3 white nationalist mass shooters have shared their manifestos on 8chan.
Jessica Staveley
explainer
How a Brazilian bikini wax ended up in a Human Rights Tribunal.
Mamamia Team
explainer
"I was a zombie for three years": The ordinary women battling Australia's other drug problem.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
In 2016, the Tromp family fled their home and drove 800km north. We still don't know why.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
'She wasn't there.' In 2007, Tania Head's web of lies started to fall apart.
Shona Hendley
explainer
"I refuse": Miley Cyrus is going on BirthStrike. And she's not alone.
Billi Fitzsimons
explainer
"The wave of death": A small act of politeness can be responsible for the death of pedestrians.
Jessie Stephens
Australian News
opinion
OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.
Holly Wainwright
news
OPINION: 'Mobile phone bans are making our kids irrelevant in the world they're growing into.'
Jane Mueller
news
A very serious investigation into where the bloody hell Prime Minister Scott Morrison is.
Chelsea McLaughlin
opinion
"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."
Marlee Silva
news
"Debt has doubled." Leigh Sales confronts Josh Frydenberg over the struggling economy, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
Exactly what Australians would be allowed to say and do if the Religious Discrimination Bill is passed.
Jessica Staveley
news
"He chose to stay, to look after mum." Tori Johnson's final act was one of profound compassion.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
A 21-year-old Melbourne woman has been named as the ninth Australian White Island victim.
Jessica Staveley
news
The risky mission to retrieve the bodies still on White Island is underway, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
opinion
An open letter to the Prime Minister, from a firefighter's wife.
Meg McGowan
news
Wagga Wagga, Mackay, and Launceston: We now have a list of Australia's most generous towns.
Jessica Wang
news
Two Sydney school boys are among the seven Australians named as victims of White Island, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
news
The 60 good news stories you probably missed in 2019.
Jessie Stephens
news
Five years on: The Lindt Cafe Siege in images.
Jessie Stephens
news
Breathing issues and fatigue: Exactly how bushfire smoke could be affecting your pets.
Jessica Staveley
news
Red Cross has released the names of over 20 Australians reported 'missing' on White Island, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
More than 2000 koalas are feared dead in the NSW and QLD bushfires, & more News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
"Ash falling from the sky." Bushfire smoke has blanketed Sydney, it's been called 'apocalyptic'.
Jessica Wang
news
"I thought I was going to die." Woman attacked by accused Claremont killer gives testimony, & more in News in 5.
Billi FitzSimons
news
Jarrad, 22, told his mum he'd received a $2000 debt letter. His body was found two days later.
Jessica Wang
news
Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached.
AAP
news
A 21-year-old Melbourne woman has been named as the ninth Australian White Island victim.
Jessica Staveley
true crime
"Ireland's Madeleine McCann." Inside the disappearance of six-year-old Irish girl Mary Boyle.
Jessica Staveley
news
Too burnt to speak and scenes like Chernobyl: What we know about the White Island eruption.
Chelsea McLaughlin and Jessica Staveley
Listen Now
new episode
00:00
Suggested Podcasts
Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal
The Quicky
The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas
Mamamia Out Loud
The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story
No Filter
news
This morning, a military team risked their lives to bring the White Island victims home.
Gemma Bath
news
"Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself." The ARIAs moment that dragged up those wild conspiracy theories.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
Andy Murray was just eight years old when a man he knew killed 17 people at his school.
Jessie Stephens
news
"Does this look like a murderer?" The photo that shows the end of a 60-year love story.
Jessica Staveley
Current Affairs
news
Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
news
Tuesday was Australia's hottest day on record with an average temperature 40.9C, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
news
A record-breaking heatwave is making its way across Australia with temperatures set to exceed 40C, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
"Debt has doubled." Leigh Sales confronts Josh Frydenberg over the struggling economy, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
An entire village wiped out & a 'perfect cocktail' for disaster: The history of White Island.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
NSW man dies in a Sydney hospital as the White Island death toll rises to 16, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
explainer
'Is bushfire smoke the new normal?' All your questions, answered.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
Adelaide mum found alive in hospital, as White Island death toll rises to six, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
Red Cross has released the names of over 20 Australians reported 'missing' on White Island, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
More than 2000 koalas are feared dead in the NSW and QLD bushfires, & more News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
"I thought I was going to die." Woman attacked by accused Claremont killer gives testimony, & more in News in 5.
Billi FitzSimons
news
"A cruel insult". Former PM Tony Abbott criticised for his prison visit to George Pell, & more in News in 5.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
"I never, ever gave up hope." Timothy Weeks on being held hostage for 3 years by the Taliban.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
23-year-old Saskia Jones has been named as the second person killed in the London terror attack, & more in News in 5.
Billi FitzSimons
news
3 dead, a fake bomb and heroic bystanders: Everything we know about the London Bridge attack.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
Alleged Claremont killer's ex-wife tells trial she 'feared for her life', & more in News in 5.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
Jeffrey Epstein's first known victim says the billionaire mocked her for being "too old", & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
news
How a discarded Sprite bottle provided a major breakthrough in the Claremont killings investigation, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
"You haven’t said no." The chilling messages between Grace Millane and her killer, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
The mum of two toddlers killed in a hot car in Queensland has been charged with murder, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
3 million hectares turned to ash: The devastation of the NSW bushfires, as seen from above.
Belinda Jepsen
news
The PM is finally coming home. 10-year-old Izzy and hundreds of others have been waiting for him.
Gemma Bath
news
Geoffrey and Andrew spent hours fighting the NSW bushfires. Last night they lost their lives.
Gemma Bath
news
To the hundreds of volunteer firefighters who won't get to knock off this Christmas, thank you.
Gemma Bath
news
Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
explainer
At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.
Gemma Bath
news
'Like showering in an ashtray.' For 77 days, an entire NSW town has had no clean drinking water.
Belinda Jepsen
true crime
Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.
Gemma Bath
news
Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached.
AAP
opinion
OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.
Holly Wainwright
news
Tuesday was Australia's hottest day on record with an average temperature 40.9C, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
news
"I can never forgive you." Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl bravely faced her attacker in court.
Gemma Bath
explainer
The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.
Jessie Stephens
news
Jesse and his family were in New Zealand to celebrate his dad's birthday. He is the only survivor.
Gemma Bath
news
Joshua Coombes started cutting hair for people sleeping rough. It became a global movement.
Belinda Jepsen
news
A record-breaking heatwave is making its way across Australia with temperatures set to exceed 40C, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
OPINION: 'Mobile phone bans are making our kids irrelevant in the world they're growing into.'
Jane Mueller
news
A very serious investigation into where the bloody hell Prime Minister Scott Morrison is.
Chelsea McLaughlin
opinion
"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."
Marlee Silva
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Mamamia
Mamamia
READ
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
LISTEN
WATCH
Share on Facebook
Share on twitter
Share with E-mail
Search
00:00 / ???