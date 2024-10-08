The wardrobe pieces you should invest in (and the ones you should save on) according to an expert.

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

As a financial planner and founder of SugarMammaTV, I'm personally here to debunk the myth that loving fashion and being smart with money are mutually exclusive. Finance and fashion can, and should, be friends!

I believe in making fashion work for your real life and your investment portfolio. The more we save by buying smart, the more we can invest in our financial future.

This week on Nothing To Wear, I spoke with host Tamara Holland all about the big investment purchases to make for your closet and how to make your capsule wardrobe work harder for you.

So here are my top five "invest" pieces—your wardrobe's long-term lovers—and five "save" items, because some things are just for innocent fun flings.

The wardrobe pieces you should invest in.

Bag.

A timeless, well-structured leather bag in a neutral colour will elevate even a tee-and-jeans look. I'm partial to subtle hardware—classic and chic, it upscales any outfit.

My pick: OROTON Mica Mini Bowler, $429.

Mica Mini Bowler Bag. Image: OROTON.

Blazer.

A well-made blazer in your favourite style and cut will make you look polished, even when the rest of your day is chaos. I love navy or black but feel free to choose what fits your signature style.

My pick: Unison Acetate Tailored Blazer in Soft Khaki, $279.95 (on sale for $139.95 at Myer).

Unison Acetate Tailored Blazer in Soft Khaki. Image: Myer.

Jeans.

Quality denim is a must. You don't need $500 jeans but invest in a pair that makes you feel amazing. Dark-wash, high-rise jeans are timeless and practical.

My pick: HENNE Valentina Jean, $229.

Valentina Jean. Image: HENNE.

Mid-heel shoes.

A versatile pair of leather heels in black or tan can take you from work to errands to date night whilst preserving those tired tootsies. They're long-lasting and suit almost any outfit.

My pick: Tony Bianco Fast Black Como, $199.95.

Fast Black Como Mid-Heel shoes. Image: Tony Bianco.

Coat.

A classic wool coat is an investment piece that you'll wear every winter but also when you travel to cooler climates. Choose a neutral colour for maximum versatility and style.

Classic Coat in Navy. Image: The Curated.

The wardrobe pieces you should save on.

T-shirts.

With makeup, fake tan, and life's lovely messes, tees have a short shelf life. Target and Kmart offer affordable, soft options and come in a wide range of sizes and styles.

Short Sleeve Oversized Boyfriend T-Shirt. Image: Kmart.

Costume jewellery.

Save your money here — trends change fast. For fun, budget-friendly jewellery, look to places like Lovisa or H&M.

My pick: Lovisa Gold Plated Bubble Drop Stud Earrings, $22.99.

Gold Plated Bubble Drop Stud Earrings. Image: Lovisa.

Flats.

Flats get worn out quickly, so choose stylish, affordable options. Tony Bianco and Dazie offer great value for money.

My picks:

Daphne Flat Sandals. Image: The Iconic.

Kiarra Leopard Flat Sandals. Image: Sportsgirl.

Workout gear.

I love activewear that doubles as everyday wear. Lululemon or STAX leggings, paired with oversized tees and sweatshirts, keep you stylish and comfy.

My picks:

Align™ High-Rise Pant 28". Image: lululemon.

Full Length Tights NANDEX™ Orginal. Image: STAX.

Seasonal accessories.

Don't overspend on accessories like scarves or hats. Go for budget-friendly pieces in fun colours that let you switch up your look without any financial guilt.

My picks:

Satin Scarf in Leopard Print. Image: Sportsgirl.

Body Laguna Sarong. Image: Cotton On.

Mirage Woven Tote Bag in Natural. Image: Seafolly.

Newport Fedora Hat in Black. Image: Seafolly.

In Reverse Belt in Tan/Gold. Image: Status Anxiety.

The key to building a great wardrobe that you absolutely love is investing time to discover your own signature style.

Find the pieces that make you feel amazing on the inside and out and then save on those you'll replace often.

And remember—any money saved from wardrobe wins should go toward your financial future. Your future self will thank you!

Feature image: Instagram @cannacampbellofficial, OROTON, Kmart, Sportsgirl, HENNE.