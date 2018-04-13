career
7 clever tips that will turn your side hustle into something bigger.
Shona Hendley
career
8 bosses share the one question they ask to determine whether someone's right for the job.
Gemma Bath
career
"I was 18 when I came home and told my mum I was being sexually harassed at work."
Abby Ballard
career
"3am panic attacks and suicidal thoughts: How toxic work culture almost destroyed me."
Belinda Jepsen
career
'My bestie became a beauty consultant for a popular MLM. It ruined our friendship.'
Anonymous
career
"Just her presence was stressful." 12 women on the worst boss they've ever worked for.
Jessica Wang
career
'Groped in the office and bullied mercilessly: How a toxic workplace stole years of my life.'
Anonymous
career
"Am I going crazy?" Jack was told by his boss that his work attire was too 'distracting'.
Gemma Bath
career
6am starts and 16-hour days: Jessica Drake on the stark reality of being a top porn star.
Belinda Jepsen
career
The stark reality of being an early childhood educator.
Nicholas Stephens
career
Women hate open-plan offices. And it all started in childhood.
Jessie Stephens
career
"This is the face of defeat." The stark reality of being a nurse.
Anonymous
career
"They gaslight you": The 10 red flags to look out for in a toxic boss.
Jessica Wildfire
career
If you want to boost your salary by $20k, here's what a careers expert says you should do.
Kate Fennessy
career
"I nearly folded the company." 8 successful Aussie women on the worst mistake they've made.
Gemma Bath
career
'Sensible' style be gone: how to curate a killer work wardrobe.
Showpo
career
'I survived the boss from hell.'
Anonymous
career
'No worries if not!!!' is the new way women are selling themselves short at work.
Amy Clark
career
"The security guards were brought in." The 18 signs you're about to get fired.
Jessica Staveley
career
'It can be quite lonely': 3 women share what they wish they knew before starting a business.
Laura Brodnik
Work
fashion
What I wore to work: A 25-year-old journalist with a thing for 'ugly' sandals and thrifty finds.
Jessica Wang
real life
"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.
Gemma Bath
health
You're not imagining it. End of year burnout is real.
Billi Fitzsimons
dating
"He thought I made him redundant." 7 women share their worst colleague dating stories.
Mamamia Team
career
"3am panic attacks and suicidal thoughts: How toxic work culture almost destroyed me."
Belinda Jepsen
career
'My bestie became a beauty consultant for a popular MLM. It ruined our friendship.'
Anonymous
career
"Just her presence was stressful." 12 women on the worst boss they've ever worked for.
Jessica Wang
career
'Groped in the office and bullied mercilessly: How a toxic workplace stole years of my life.'
Anonymous
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 28-year-old account executive with $33,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old business analyst with a $100,000 salary.
Anonymous
rogue
Get out your diary: Here's how to get 55 days off work in 2020 with just 20 days annual leave.
Jessica Wang
career
6am starts and 16-hour days: Jessica Drake on the stark reality of being a top porn star.
Belinda Jepsen
career
Women hate open-plan offices. And it all started in childhood.
Jessie Stephens
career
"They gaslight you": The 10 red flags to look out for in a toxic boss.
Jessica Wildfire
real life
'I'm an ER nurse, and I'm in an abusive relationship with my job.'
Susan Weston
career
'I survived the boss from hell.'
Anonymous
career
'No worries if not!!!' is the new way women are selling themselves short at work.
Amy Clark
career
"The security guards were brought in." The 18 signs you're about to get fired.
Jessica Staveley
teens
'I reject your rejection.' Jessica was turned down for a job so she emailed back. It worked.
Billi Fitzsimons
career
'It can be quite lonely': 3 women share what they wish they knew before starting a business.
Laura Brodnik
Leadership
politics
"You smashed that glass ceiling." The letter to Julia Gillard we all wish we could sign.
Ali Moore
Ali Moore
wellness
'I spent four days with Tony Robbins and discovered the key to overcoming fear.'
Briony Benjamin
Briony Benjamin
career
The simple mantra Catriona Noble followed to become a CEO at 40.
Catriona Noble
Catriona Noble
career
"Sorry, my fault!" and nine other phrases the best managers say at work.
Imogen Dewey
Imogen Dewey
health
3 simple ways to make yourself a better manager.
Listen Now
new episode
00:00
Suggested Podcasts
Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest
Lady Startup
Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?
I Don't Know How She Does It
The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas
Mamamia Out Loud
career
"3am panic attacks and suicidal thoughts: How toxic work culture almost destroyed me."
Belinda Jepsen
wellness
'The 3 steps for practising gratitude I've started doing every day.'
Briony Benjamin
wellness
'I spent four days with Tony Robbins and discovered the key to overcoming fear.'
Briony Benjamin
career
The top 6 online courses that are actually getting people jobs.
Jessica Wang
Work Advice
career
'The kitchen had mouldy dishes.' Three cleaners on what people don't know about their job.
Shona Hendley
finance
"$100 a week to $1500+," 6 women share how much money they're making on Airtasker.
Jessica Wang
career
11 books Aussie Lady Startups reckon you should read if you want to be your own boss.
Amy Clark
career
'I have applied for over 250 jobs, and no one will hire me. All because of my age.'
Anonymous
dating
"I had sex with my co-worker and it nearly ruined my life."
Elizabeth Best
career
The top 6 online courses that are actually getting people jobs.
Jessica Wang
health
"You don't realise until you're in the middle of it": The harsh reality of being a chef.
Gemma Bath
career
A woman's brutally honest response to a job offer has gone viral for all the right reasons.
Jessica Wang
career
'This is the brutally honest truth about what teaching did to my mental health.'
Anonymous
dating
'When I was asked how my year had been, I immediately defined it based on one factor.'
Polly Taylor
career
These six dream jobs have one thing in common that most of us wouldn't realise.
Mandy Nolan
career
'How I made $1200 in two weeks through side hustles.'
Bryanna McDermott
career
Science has just solved the curious case of the missing workplace teaspoons.
The Conversation
travel
The annual leave hack that will turn three days of annual leave into 10 days off work.
Jessica Staveley
parent opinion
"Forget about the glass ceiling, working mums now have to deal with the 'maternal wall'."
Kim Vespa
lady startup
Influencers and Instagram: How Natalie and Alex built Lacuna Agency from the ground up.
Ladystartup
real life
'At 18, my parents discovered my secret boyfriend. Days later they arranged my marriage.'
Shivani Gopal
career
Melania Edwards' 'day in the life' column is going viral. But we have a theory.
Belinda Jepsen
career
The 8 things successful people do in their first three months in a new job.
Jessica Chambers
career
Why getting a mentor could be the best thing you ever do for your career.
Stefani Janson
career
Tully Smyth on being an Instagram influencer: "Nothing in life comes for free."
Tully Smyth
career
'The kitchen had mouldy dishes.' Three cleaners on what people don't know about their job.
Shona Hendley
career
3 hours of sleep. 20 hour work days. 'Entrepreneurial disease' nearly killed Angela Ceberano.
Jessie Stephens
career
"The four lessons I learned when I worked for a boss who was ten years my junior."
Nama Winston
career
Murder confessions and volatile behaviour: 6 things you didn't know about being a psychologist.
Shona Hendley
career
Brenda completed her Masters while working, raising kids and moving around Australia.
Keryn Donnelly
career
The unsung heroes of the medical world: 6 things you didn't know about nurses.
Shona Hendley
career
'I sold my soul in an attempt to peddle my business. It failed miserably.'
Dr Katherine
career
“Our income fluctuates greatly.” 6 things you didn't know about being a real estate agent.
Shona Hendley
career
"I accidentally spent $70,000." 19 women share the biggest work mistake they've ever made.
Ali Moore
career
Are you burnt out? The 4 question you need to ask yourself.
The Conversation
career
Lauren Curtis says there's an "ugly side" to the world of beauty influencers.
Gemma Bath
career
20 hour work days. 7 books a year. 9 kids. What novelist Danielle Steel's life looks like.
Jessie Stephens
career
"My boss felt the need to 'warn' my co-workers about my sexuality."
Anonymous
career
Are you a hummingbird or jackhammer? The answer could help you find your life's passion.
Billi FitzSimons
career
"It was subtle and manipulative." The reality of workplace bullying.
Anonymous
career
"My job is to have sex with people with disabilities. And I love it."
Jessie Stephens
career
The complicated relationship exotic dancers have with toilet paper.
Jessie Stephens
career
China's second-richest man says working 12 hours a day, 6 days a week is a "huge blessing".
Jessica Staveley
career
Krystle Wright is the Aussie woman who'll do anything for a photo. Anything.
Nama Winston
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Mamamia
Mamamia
READ
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
LISTEN
WATCH
Share on Facebook
Share on twitter
Share with E-mail
Search
00:00 / ???