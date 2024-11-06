The 24-year-old who announced her own death in a powerful last video.

Popular TikToker, Bella Bradford has died aged just 24, sharing the news herself with a final pre recorded video.

Bella had been battling a rare form of cancer, called Rhabdomyosarcoma, in her jaw﻿, passing away on October 15, according to the video.

Bella had amassed more than 20,000 followers sharing Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos as well as her insights into her life with advanced cancer.

Watch: Carlina shares her cancer journey. Article continues after the video.



Video via Cancer Chicks.

The video featured Bella's final GRWM where she showed off her cute outfit, after sharing the sad news with her followers.

Bella's caption included a heartfelt message, thanking the TikTok community for its love and support through her final stages of life.

"I am so grateful," she wrote.

"Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of purpose in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.