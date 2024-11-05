Inside the rise of teen boys and their beauty routines.

If you don't already follow Bach Buquen, chances are you might recognise him — the 19-year-old French content creator has become a teen TikTok sensation. With 6.1 million followers, his content has exploded in popularity — and not for his designer fashion collabs, shirtless posts or viral dance routines.

Rather, it's his makeup routine.

Applying foundation, blush, eyeliner, brow gel and lip gloss while he casually waits for a train in the station, Buquen's GRWM (that stands for Get Ready With Me for the uninitiated) clips have garnered millions upon millions of likes and comments.

Watch: Speaking of makeup routines, here's a flight attendant's secret to a base that lasts a whopping 20-hours. Post continues below.



Video via: TikTok/@Danidboyy1.

And the teenager is having a serious moment.

Recently, he teamed up with Kate Moss and Charlotte Tilbury in one of his videos, not to mention countless collaborations with notable designers such as Jacquemus.

Buquen's traditional straight, masculine image is seemingly the catalyst behind his large following and success, which is all about normalising men wearing makeup and encouraging his Gen-Z peers to buy into cosmetics.