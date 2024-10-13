Charlise Mutten's stepdad murdered her during summer break. Her mum has spoken for the first time.

For nearly three years, Kallista Mutten has carried the unbearable weight of losing her daughter, Charlise, at the hands of someone she trusted.

Now, for the first time, she is sharing her story, not just to speak her truth, but to tell the world she is not the villain many have painted her to be.

Nine.

When Kallista first met Justin Stein in 2018, she was in a dark place.

The pair crossed paths in prison—a seemingly chance meeting during renovations when male and female inmates shared the same visiting area.

At that time, she believed she had found someone who understood her pain, someone who, like her, wanted to turn his life around.

But as Kallista heartbreakingly admits now, it was a mistake that has haunted her ever since.

Her daughter Charlise Mutten, just nine years old, was brutally murdered by Stein in January 2022.

She had been living in Queensland with her grandparents, and was only visiting her mum and Stein in the Blue Mountains for a few weeks over the school holidays.