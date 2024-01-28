Major delays and producers are 'struggling': All The Block 2024 gossip in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

The Block 2023 had everything — high-stakes auctions, friendship fallouts, behind-the-scenes drama and beautiful room reveals galore.

Unfortunately, it didn't exactly pan out to be Australia's favourite season of the reality renovation series and in the end, Leah and Ash walked away without their home selling, and Kristy and Brett had a disappointing outcome with only a $65,000 profit.

As for Steph and Gian, they made Block history when their Japandi-style home for $5 million securing the pair $1.65 million in profit thanks to formerly dubbed "dummy bidder" Adrian Portelli.

Eliza and Liberty also made a whole lotta cash thanks to Portelli, who bought their house for $4.3 million, meaning the pair took home a little over $1 million in profit.

Kyle and Leslie's profit was not as impressive but they did sell their place for $3 million, making $130,000 thanks to... you guessed it, Portelli.

Watch Steph and Gian talking about their win on The Block 2023. Post continues after video.



Video via Nine.

Now, it looks like The Block 2024 is well underway for its milestone 20th season and that can only mean more drama, more renovations and more high-stakes weekly room reveals.

Here's everything we know about The Block 2024.

The Block 2024 has been delayed severely.

Not all is well in Block land.