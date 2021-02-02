10 things hairdressers wish you’d stop doing when you come in for a haircut.

Scoring a great hairdresser who gives you magnificent hair can literally *make* your life. It's true. Like, it's on par with finding your Holy Grail mascara and foundation, and y'know... finding the right life partner and such.

Cause a real good cut can do a lot of good things for your confidence. Makes you feel sexy. Powerful. Not daggy.

So, when you find a hairdresser that can do this for you - you wanna hold on to them. Tightly. And that means not pissing them off.

Watch: Up for lil giggle? Here's hairdresser talk, translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

To find out what we're probably doing wrong, we asked a bunch of hairdressers to tell us the things clients do that seriously annoys them.

And there's... A LOT.

Here's a list of everything your hairstylist wants to you to kindly stop doing RTFN.

1. Bringing in an unrealistic photograph.

