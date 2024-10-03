The cult beauty brand nailing luxury and the 5 products you need to try immediately.

Known for its luxurious formulations and innovative products (ahem… see their brand new launches below), BY TERRY has remained a crowd-favourite makeup brand among beauty aficionados and professionals alike.

And for good reason — it's one of the OG tried-and-true brands that just gets it, delivering beauty that performs.

Keen to find out more about all the shiny new launches about to hit the shelves? We've got you covered.

Below, you'll find absolutely everything you need to know about the luxe makeup brand's latest innovations, launching at MECCA exclusively in October 2024.

What is BY TERRY?

Okay, let us give you a little rundown. Shall we?

The renowned makeup artist and beauty innovator, Terry de Gunzburg, wanted to create a range of high-quality, skincare-infused makeup products that combine cutting-edge technology with luxurious ingredients — and that's exactly what she did. Every product she has created aims to deliver flawless finishes with dewy skin, using the highest quality ingredients that actually benefit the skin.

With a philosophy that focuses on creating makeup that not only enhances appearance but also cares for the skin, BY TERRY is one of the original pioneering skincare and makeup hybrid brands on the market, long before the insane social media hype.

With a focus on healthy, beautifully hydrated and plumped-up skin as the key to effortless beauty looks, Terry's innovative approach has led her to create some of the biggest cult products.