The cult beauty brand nailing luxury and the 5 products you need to try immediately.

Beauty friends! Some very good news.
Your favourite luxury French makeup brand is dropping its latest new launches in MECCA Australia… and we've got all the juicy details. Yes! We're talking about the iconic BY TERRY.
In case you've been snoozin', BY TERRY is a cult beauty brand created over 25 years ago by former YSL Makeup Creative Director, Terry de Gunzburg. (Gunzburg literally developed the iconic Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Highlighter — so, you could say she knows a thing or two about creating iconic products!).