15 years ago, Octomum became famous for birthing octuplets. The real story is much darker.

The nickname 'Octomum' made headlines back in 2009 because… well, as I'm sure the name already suggests, people were shocked when a woman gave birth to octuplets.

Natalie Suleman conceived her babies via in vitro fertilisation in 2008 and welcomed eight children into her family in 2009.

And that's on top of the six children she already had.

The story made global headlines as people questioned Suleman's decision to have so many children via IVF. Her pregnancy was fodder for late-night TV hosts and tabloids. But things were not so simple.

The real story behind her was much darker than people realised at the time.

'Octomom' Natalie Suleman talks raising 14 kids.



Source: YouTube/Inside Edition

Following her birth, Suleman made the horrifying admission that she did not actually intend to have eight children.

She said she signed a consent form to implant 12 embryos — six times the amount 'considered safe for a woman her age' — while she was heavily drugged.

"He wrote something, he gave it to me to sign," Suleman told HLN's Dr. Drew Pinsky.