HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'A very honest guide to working with midlife women.'

The thing is. We are excellent, but we are also going through some stuff. I know, isn't everyone? But one of the factors that makes working through the peri and menopause years particularly hard is that a) It goes on for a long time, often literally years and b) It's still difficult to talk about, despite our very best efforts, Generation X has not yet made being menopausal cool. We're still working on it.

Our partners on the latest season of Mamamia's MID podcast, Dove, commissioned research into this area with Menopause Friendly Australia, and the results are sobering.

Dove's Menopause Insights (DMI) indicate that 56 per cent of women between 35 and 60 had experienced stress and anxiety in the past few months. Forty-five per cent said they felt they weren't performing their best at work. The results were similarly high for feeling burnt out, struggling with self-esteem and 38 per cent of women said they wouldn't feel comfortable talking about their symptoms at work.

That might all paint a grim picture of how midlife women are feeling in the workplace, but let me tell you, as we know at MID and at Dove, these are very movable stats. The more comfortable and confident grown-up women are encouraged to feel at work, the more comfortable and confident we actually are.

So, here are a few more truths working midlife women know to be true.

1. We are unflappable.

At least, in the office, on the shop floor, in the classroom. Experience has made us wise, and allergic to chaos. Different story at home, perhaps.

2. We are not sick, or broken.

We're just evolving. The symptoms of perimenopause and menopause are normal parts of life. We are a professional, hard-working cohort, but that doesn't mean we don't need a little understanding. If we look a little flustered, please do not ask loudly "Are you having a hot flush, darl?" Please, don't do that.