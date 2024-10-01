HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'A very honest guide to working with midlife women.'

No, we don't have scales under our clothes.
Yes, we are — sometimes — a little short-tempered.
Yes, we understand the Internet.
No, we don't understand why it's not okay to say "LOL" out loud.
Yes, we are wise and experienced and unflappable.
And yes, we are quite tired.
This is your helpful guide to working with, for and around grown-up women, as I like to call everyone over 40. And if you do, or if you are one of those women, you are lucky, lucky ducks. Because we are excellent, if I say so myself.