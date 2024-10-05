'I grew up in a cult. This was the moment I knew I had to escape.'

Angeline didn't question her cult upbringing until she was a teenager. Why would she, when she was raised in a religious vacuum?

The German teen was grappling with her sexuality when she started to have doubts about the conservative teachings of her church. Though she was constantly belittled and criticised by her superiors, the impressionable girl remained passive — that was, until she watched her younger sibling undergo the same treatment.

Five years her junior, Angeline's sister was deemed a "virus" for wearing her hair in a ponytail, rather than a church-approved braid or bun. She was then informed that her skirt was too short and would "lead men to sin".

After first sharing her story on YouTube, Angeline later spoke with Mamamia about the experience.

"When it was just me being criticised, I genuinely believed that I was the problem," Angeline told us. "[But] seeing my sister at 12 years old being objectified by these men who claimed to be doing God's work — it broke something in me."