Sarah says she has 'ugly privilege'.

Imagine a world in which you could walk through life with reckless abandon, pursuing the activities you wanted without the soul-sucking annoyance of having to deal with unwanted advances from men.

This, says TikTok user Sarah, is precisely how life has unfolded for her, due to experiencing a phenomenon she calls 'ugly privilege' — or being unattractive and therefore 'invisible' to men.

"It's not that I necessarily think I'm an ugly individual," she said. "But when I say I have ugly privilege, what I mean by that is men, in general, don't find me attractive. For the most part, men think I'm ugly, and they leave me alone. And to me, that's a privilege."

Sarah's video shows the flipside of what we know as "pretty privilege" — the idea that physically attractive people are offered more opportunities in society, and receive more favourable treatment than those who are less conventionally attractive.

"Men in real life mostly leave me alone," she said. "It's very rare that I get male attention in real life, which is why it makes me so freaking uncomfortable when it happens."

Her now-viral video, which has attracted over 1.4 million views and has attracted nearly 4000 comments, resonated with several commenters, many of whom chimed in to agree that they, too, experience "ugly privilege".