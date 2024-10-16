We got all your period questions answered by a doctor.

"Instead of waiting days for appointments or taking time off work, you can consult a doctor online, get advice and have prescriptions sorted fast," said Dr Cavanagh.

Did we mention it can all be done on your phone or laptop, from the comfort of your home/couch/bed?

"Through telehealth consultations women can discuss symptoms like heavy bleeding, irregular periods or terrible cramps with a doctor and receive some guidance and treatment if necessary to help manage those symptoms."

And speaking of all the questions we might have about our own period, we asked Dr Cavanagh to answer some of the most prevalent questions currently living rent-free in our collective brains.

Is my menstrual cycle "normal"?

This is a tricky question because each person's 'normal' varies.

"Typically a menstrual cycle lasts between about 21 to 35 days, with the average being 28 days. But every person with a uterus is different," said Dr Cavanagh.

Ultimately, she says the measure of 'normal' is what's consistent for you.

"I'd recommend using a period tracker app to monitor and understand your cycle," said Dr Cavanagh, adding that this will also help identify "significant shifts" outside your 'normal'.

"When that happens your 'radar' may go off saying, 'Something's a bit different or changed with my period', or 'I'm a bit worried about that' — and that's the time to request a chat with a doctor."