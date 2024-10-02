Ariana Grande said she was once known as an ‘evil diva’, but then everything changed.

The transition from likeable underdog to 'hated' diva is a transition many female celebrities experience… and for Ariana Grande, she can recall the exact point in time where public opinion about her image shifted.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Grande opened up about the moment everything changed for her in the public eye.

"The back-and-forth throughout the course of my career has been really hard to navigate mentally," she said to Vanity Fair, "I was this approachable, funny redhead on Nickelodeon and everyone liked me. And then I had one too many hit records, and everyone decided that I was an evil diva. And then other terrible things happened, and all of a sudden I was this hero and this victim."

Starting off as a young girl on Nickelodeon, it was easy to love her. Playing a character as endearing and wholesome as Cat in popular sitcoms Victorious and Sam & Cat, Grande quickly became associated with being innocent and adorable.

Watch the BTS footage from Ariana Grande's Vanity Fair cover shoot. Article continues after video.



Source: Instagram/arianagrande

Even when her first few hits came out, including 'Break Free' and 'Problem', the world was in love with this young and new female artist. The focus was on her incredible voice, her charismatic demeanour, and of course, her iconic high ponytail.