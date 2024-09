It's an indulgence Biddy's parents are no doubt grateful to have granted her now, however, as on July 8, 2020, their little girl was killed in rural NSW by a teen known to her.

"I was on my way to work, and I'd stopped at the post office," Rebekah recalls, "and I got a phone call from my ex-husband's father, just saying 'what's happened to Bridgette, what's happened to Bridgette?' I thought he must have meant that she hadn't visited him in a while, because we were going through divorce, but something in his voice made me worry. I then got a phone call from my ex-husband Dominic, telling me "Bridgette's dead. It all gets a bit fuzzy after that."

For the following six weeks, Rebekah went into nervous shock.

"It's quite amazing what your brain does to protect you in traumatic situations," she says.

"I couldn't feed myself, couldn't dress myself - it was like my body just shut down so it wouldn't have to deal with the reality of the situation."

And that situation was as nightmarish as it gets.

Bridgette's injuries were so heinous that the Supreme Court ruled that the details of her killing would be suppressed for the next 20 years. That her killer was also a child - and one known to Bridgette - was a further, unimaginable horror.

While Bridgette's killer was arrested just a few hours after her death, in 2021 they were found guilty of murder but not criminally responsible.