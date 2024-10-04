We need to talk about the most heartbreaking plotline in Nobody Wants This.

You would've seen the viral new TV series on Netflix 'Nobody Wants This' everywhere.

It's a romantic-comedy series about a sex and dating podcaster Joanne (played by Kristen Bell) and a newly single rabbi (played by Adam Brody) falling in love.

The series explores whether or not their relationship can survive their very different lifestyles.

Everybody has been talking about Kristen Bell's and Adam Brody's excellent chemistry in this show— I mean why wouldn't they? They're every millennial woman's dream pairing and the entire show is about the build up and obstacles of their relationship.

Watch: 'Nobody Wants This' trailer. Post continues below.



Netflix

However, my entire focus when watching Nobody Wants This was centered on an entirely different relationship.

Justine Lupe plays Morgan, the slightly stubborn and completely unfiltered sister and business partner to Kristen Bell's Joanne.

Morgan and Joanne aren't just sisters, they co-host their hit podcast together and it's clear from the start that they've both historically been unlucky in love.