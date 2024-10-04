Is Noah and Joanne's story over? Everything we know about Nobody Wants This Season 2.

This article contains spoilers for Nobody Wants This.

Women around the globe have been bewitched by Adam Brody and Kristen Bell's new rom-com Nobody Wants This.

The Netflix series catapulted to number one (on the Netflix Top 10 and in our hearts) following its release last week. I know that I, for one, binge-watched the entire thing, giggling and kicking my feet the whole entire time.

Adam Brody's Noah and Kristen Bell's Joanne had such incredible chemistry that 10 episodes flew on by, and suddenly it was over. The question on everyone's lips remains: what happens now?

Everybody wants Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. Here's what we know so far.

Nobody Wants This Season 1 Ending, Explained.

I don't know about you, but I was certainly shedding a tear when Joanne made the call to end her relationship with Noah.

"How? Noah, tell me how this works if I don't convert," Joanne asked him in their gut-wrenching break-up scene, admitting she wasn't ready to convert to Judaism in order for them to stay together.

"I see what's at stake now. You need me to be something that I can't promise that I can be. And if I falter, even a little bit, your whole life blows up? That's not fair to you," she continued. "You can't have both, and I would never make you choose."

She left him behind, saying "don't come after me."

But then, as all good rom-com leads do, he followed her! And won her back!

"So, how does this work?" she asked him again.

"You were right, I can't have both," he replied, before kissing her in one final scene.