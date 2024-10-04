'Is this $23 foundation really better than this cult $86 one? I put it to the test.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral Designer Brands foundation.

There's truly nothing quite as good as scoring a new Holy Grail foundation from the chemist. Even better? When it performs just as well as the expensive stuff. Because you know what? Sometimes you really don't want to fork out over $100 for something you're going to wash off your face at the end of every day. Especially when there are some just-as-good alternatives that are slinking around the beauty streets.

And guess what? We might've just found your newest fave.

Because there's been a certain formula that's doing the rounds on the internet for being affordable and very bloody good. In fact, people are saying it's a dupe of the popular NARS Light Reflective Foundation, only for a fraction of the price.

For example, model and beauty lover Jess Rae King, who recently popped by You Beauty podcast (you can listen to the episode here), shared it was her go-to foundation after receiving a wave of inquiries about her luminous base.

"Would you believe me if I told you this makeup look was applied with a $22.99 foundation?!?!" she said on Instagram. "At that price point and quality, it's hard to beat," she added.

GIMMIE.

Watch: Before you go ahead and break out your new foundation using a grubby old beauty sponge, here's how to clean your beauty products. Post continues below.