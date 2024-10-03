What should have been a breakout American performance left Amy Shark crying in a bathroom.

Spending her school days glued to a guitar, Amy Shark was always determined to 'make it' in the music industry.

And after nearly a decade of dedication in the studio, the singer had her breakout moment in 2016.

It was her hit song 'Adore' that led to a bidding war between major record labels, won by Sony Music Australia.

With her star quickly rising, Shark was flown to America to perform on the hottest talk shows of the time.

Her inaugural overseas performance came in 2017 on The Late Late Show with James Corden — which was the-then third top-rating show in that time slot, as per Variety.

"Everything was feeling really good," Shark told Clare Stephens on Mamamia's But Are You Happy? podcast.

Video: Nine

"I didn't have time to get nervous. I kind of was just rolling out everything," she continued.

"It was one of the very first things I got offered. It was literally like… I quit my job and then I was on The Late Show with James Corden."

But receiving her flowers wasn't without overwhelm. And, for Shark, the fame and lifestyle grew "terrifying".

A year after Corden, the musician was due to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon — which then averaged 2.46 million nightly viewers, as per The Hollywood Reporter.