'I love my sister, but she's turned into an insufferable trad wife.'

My sister and I once went at each other so hard as teenagers that my mum threatened to call the police.

*Zoe is just 20 months older than me, meaning that we have the kind of stereotypical sister bond that people make memes about. Nobody had each other's back more than us, and nobody could drive each other to rage more than us. Which is what happened when I cut and hemmed a pair of Zoe's new jeans.

Zoe had told our parents that she was staying at our friend's house, but I knew she was really just two blocks over at the captain of the local NRL team's house while his parents were away. Knowing I had ammunition against her, I took the liberty of borrowing her new denims, but not before I made sure they were the right length for me. It was a dick move and when she discovered my treachery she lost her mind.

As we grappled with fistfuls of each other's hair, spitting hissed threats at each other our venom built and built.

"You wrecked my jeans! I'm going to kill you!"

"Let me go or I'll tell mum where you were last night."

"You wouldn't dare! I HATE YOU!"

Video via Mamamia.

Zoe's hands made their way to my throat, while our poor, long suffering mum screamed at us as she tried to tear us apart. But our mutual rage had become too much for her for the first time, and that's when she threatened to call the police.