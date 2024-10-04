Once again, Ryan Murphy has made his murderer too hot.

There's one thing Ryan Murphy is known for and that's making murder a little too sexy.

Murphy and Ian Brennan's latest season Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, focuses on the Menendez brothers, who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise 'Kitty' Menendez.

And look, it's a very complicated and layered story, but I've got to say: I'm much more attracted to Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez's portrayal of Lyle and Erik Menendez than I feel I should be.

The Menendez brothers are extremely sexy in this show. Like, I swear in every second scene before they are arrested, they're either topless or in the shower or pool. It's a lot!

This is not all that surprising.

Take a look at the promo image which looks more like a high-fashion underwear campaign than a TV show about two murders.

Is this a TV show about murder or a men's cologne campaign? Image: Netflix.