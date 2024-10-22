Kobi stalked two men for 8 years. She's been dubbed the 'Australian Baby Reindeer'.

In 2015, family lawyer Patrick Gardner met 38-year-old mum, Kobi Langshaw – a chance encounter that ultimately triggered eight years of relentless stalking.

Langshaw was there to discuss her marriage breakdown, but left the meeting totally infatuated with Gardner. Her infatuation quickly turned into a dangerous obsession culminating in behaviours similar to those perpetrated by the character Martha, from the Netflix hit Baby Reindeer. In the Grammy Award winning series, Martha becomes obsessed with comedian Richard Gadd, and goes on to stalk him for years.

Like Martha, Langshaw has a legal background, with the well-educated law clerk appearing to have connections to a range of high profile firms and lawyers.

Netflix.

About a year after their first meeting, Gardner took out a restraining order against Langshaw, after a series of "creepy" events.

The restraining order banned Langshaw from going within two kilometres of Gardner's home or workplace, or that of his best friend, Aaron Herbert, who was also targeted. She was ordered never to contact either man again.