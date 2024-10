Luckily for us, October is Menopause Awareness Month, and pharmacist Mel Gannon from Priceline Pharmacy is here to answer everything you're too scared to ask about the big M.

So, if you have a uterus and some burning questions, stick around as Gannon sheds some much-needed light on all things perimenopause and beyond.

Just a note before we dive in: any person with a uterus will experience menopause. We mostly use non-gendered terms throughout this article; however, "women" is used when referring to research and statistics that also use that term.

1. Is there a difference between perimenopause and menopause?

If you've ever felt silly for not knowing what perimenopause was, rest assured, you're in excellent company. Gannon told me she often speaks to people experiencing a range of challenging symptoms who have no idea they're in the thick of perimenopause.

"A great way to think of perimenopause is as a stage — or, as some people call it, a 'transitional time' — before menopause, which is the final period a woman has," explained Gannon. "Then, once you're 12 months past your final period, you're post-menopausal."

Perimenopause usually lasts four to six years; however, it can last for up to 10 years.

2. So, what are the little-known symptoms of perimenopause and menopause?

The list of perimenopause symptoms is vast, to say the least, and Gannon said the experience will vary drastically from person to person.

"It's so individual," she said. "The symptoms vary, but they also vary in severity. 20 per cent of women actually report that they have no symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. But then, at the other end of the spectrum, up to 20 per cent of women can have really severe symptoms that interfere with their daily lives, so there is very much a scale."