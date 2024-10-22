We're slowly ghosting the royals.

There's a uniquely Australian phenomenon that has been quietly unfolding over the years - a gentle, almost affectionate, slow ghosting of the British royal family. We're not talking about dramatic political statements, protests in the streets, or passionate debates at the pub.
No, this is about a subtler, more quintessentially Aussie form of disengagement. We're fading out. Casually. Politely. And with just a hint of "Yeah, nah."
ICYMI: King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived on Australian shores to a resounding yawn. Locals are giving this royal tour the same energy as a teenager who's been told to make their way back from a friend's house because great aunt Doris has been given day release from the nursing home. Because, let's face it - no Kate, no William, no fun.
Remember 2018? Simpler times, when Harry and Meghan's royal tour had Australians lining the streets, practically begging for a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess. It was a full-blown love fest - crowds flocked to see them, their every wave and smile met with enthusiastic cheers.
Watch: The royal tour highlights of Meghan and Harry when they visited Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Post continues after video.