We're slowly ghosting the royals.

They were young, glamorous, and, let's be honest, they had that "spark" that made the whole country swoon. They even managed to make Dubbo look like the centre of the universe for a hot minute. No mean feat.

Flash forward to 2024's royal tour and it's like comparing a sold-out music festival to a quiet Tuesday night at the local bingo hall. Where Harry and Meghan's tour felt like a jubilant parade, Charles and Camilla's visit has been more of a polite nod from across the street, with Australia barely looking up from its coffee.

Maybe it's because Harry and Meghan brought a sense of modernity, a vibe that was refreshingly relatable. They hugged people, they took selfies, they even looked like they were having fun. Plus, there was a baby announcement in the mix - instant crowd-pleaser. Australians love a good underdog story, and Harry and Meghan's willingness to break the mould and do things a bit differently resonated with that.

To be fair, Charles and Camilla are a different generation, and they bring a more traditional sense of duty. But in 2024, that's just not cutting it. Australians don't want formality, they want relatability. They want royals who seem like they might actually sit down and have a yarn over a meat pie, not just swoop in, wave from a distance, and move on.

You see, Australians have always had a complicated relationship with the royals. Sure, we can still get swept up in the occasional wave of royal baby fever, and we'll catch the odd glimpse of the coronation highlights (if only to marvel at the size of the hats). But, on the whole, we've become quite adept at the art of soft ghosting our British leaders - responding just enough to be polite, but not enough to suggest we're in it for the long haul.