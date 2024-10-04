While Covid lockdowns taught us to never EVER take advantage of being able to hop on a plane and travel to a different state or country, one thing we still can't get past is the dreaded jet lag.

Nobody wants to arrive at their destination tired, foggy and unable to enjoy the first couple of days of their holiday. Then, returning home also jet lagged means you're basically an unproductive vegetable with zero energy and motivation to get back into reality. Ugh.

Sure, a quick Google search will give you some common tips on how to beat jet lag, like adjusting your internal clock, exercising the morning of your flight, taking a melatonin supplement and avoiding blue light. All of these are helpful — but not anywhere near 100 per cent jet lag-proof.

However, we've come across another lesser-known hack that may just do the trick…

According to Readers Digest, the in-flight food may be the problem behind your jet lag.

