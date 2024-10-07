'Every woman I know is dating a significantly younger man.'

This article originally appeared on Medium.
My friend texts me. It's been more than 20 years since we've seen one another. She's in town and wants to know if I can meet her. I immediately call an Uber.
I can't wait to see her.
She's at the Irish pub in my hometown. The same place where I've just run into my ex-husband. The place I've avoided for years, I am now walking into yet again.
She's sitting at the bar.
She's makeup free with the same effortless glamour. Her long blonde hair cascades over the side of her face. A sweet brindle Frenchie named Jimmy sits on her lap.
She's as casually laid back as I remember.
Not to mention, beautiful and hysterically funny.
She chats with the man to her right. He's a guy that I know, and who knows my ex-husband. A handsome man in a blue blazer stands to her left. We hug one another and she makes an introduction.
"This is my boyfriend," she says.
"It's nice to meet you," I say.
He moves around us to talk to the other man.
"He's younger than me," she whispers. "Sixteen years."
