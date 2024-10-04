Mackenzie Arnold on the one piece of negative feedback she's carried her whole career.

My inglorious England episode aside, I must have done something right, because I made the World Cup squad.

And, in a shock to everyone, Bri Davey did not. The selection meetings happened in May at Sydney's Valentine Sports Park, which is the home of Football NSW and where we trained and stayed before the tournament. I was stoked to be told I had made it at all. In my mind, I was in a fight for the third spot with Bubs, and Bri and Lyds had theirs locked up. When I bounced down to Bri's room to tell her the good news – that we would be going to the World Cup together – Steph and a couple of the other girls were already in there, perched on the bunk beds around a crying Bri. Steph looked up, saw me standing in the doorway, and asked if I could please give them a second. I left, a bit shocked at what had clearly just transpired. Bri was a friend and I felt terrible for her. Then I wondered: does this mean I could be second choice? This would be Bubs's fourth World Cup and she was at the time 35. A couple of weeks prior, I was hoping to be third choice; now I was seemingly in the discussion to start at a World Cup – and our opening match was against the USA. Before we left for the airport I made sure I saw Bri and gave her an extra hug. I knew exactly what she would be feeling.

Realistically, I knew that Lydia would be the first choice to start this game. Until, that is, she sustained a minor injury. It wasn't a big deal, just one of those niggly things. But it was enough to rule her out of the game. All of a sudden, I was in the conversation. Not that anybody told me that at the time. But there can be little signs, like where you are positioned in training and whether you play in warm-up friendlies. For instance, I was in goal for a friendly against a boys' team just before the tournament, which I knew meant I was getting close. And guess what happened during this scratch match: one of the boys smacked me in the foot as I came out to clear a ball. I could hardly walk on it and had to leave the field immediately. It was then that Jonesy confirmed what I had suspected, revealing he and Staj were strongly considering throwing me in against the US but that they just couldn't risk it now given two goalkeepers were now dealing with niggles. I wasn't even that disappointed. I was just stoked that I was being talked about as a possibility.