Mackenzie Arnold on the one piece of negative feedback she's carried her whole career.

The following is an extract from the book Macca: My Story So Far by Mackenzie Arnold, out on Oct 8.
Boy, was I in for a learning curve. Bre was the starting keeper at the time and she played our opening 1–0 win over the Netherlands. She also started our second game, against England. It was a freezing cold night at the GSP Stadium and, given there was no chance I would be playing, I was rugged up in my trackies and three jumpers and covered in blankets. I had settled in for the night, content to watch the game from the bench. Then, just after the hour mark, when we were 2–0 down, Bre got injured. Staj whirled around in his technical area and called for me to warm up. Panic set in immediately. I threw off the blankets in one fell swoop and started to get ready as fast as I could. I tried to take my tracksuit off over my boots but they wouldn't fit through. The more I tried, the more frantic everything felt. Once I was in just my shorts, I made a move to begin a warm-up run but Jonesy called me over. "We don't have time," he said. The physios were looking at Bre and we only had a couple of minutes tops before I was due in goal. Jonesy started kicking the ball to me to help me warm up quickly but, for some inexplicable reason, he picked a spot right in front of the England bench to do it. All the substitutes were staring as I tried to catch balls. I don't know if it was because I was facing them and could see their eyes on me, or that I was already so frazzled, but I sh*t you not, I could not catch a ball to save my life. I probably faced six volleys and caught one. With each one that slipped through my gloves, my embarrassment bubbled. I was trying so hard to appear chilled about the whole process when, beneath the surface, the opposite was true.