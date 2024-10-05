'The worst thing about dating after divorce is not what you think.'

This article originally appeared on Medium.

My Sex and the City girlfriends have a question. I guess it's a fair ask. But before I get to that question, I'll preface this piece with something I routinely say.

"One of the easiest things about dating after divorce, explains the most difficult."

You know what I'm alluding to.

Here's a clue.

It's a three-letter word that will make some men do, and say anything. Sex is the easiest aspect of dating after divorce. Men and women can undoubtedly find someone to hook up with.

It's a no-brainer.

It explains the most difficult part of dating after divorce, too.

How do you meet a man who wants a meaningful relationship?

"It's not easy," I say to my friend.

"It's because we're setting the bar higher," she says.

"I know," I say. "But who knew it would be this hard to find a good guy?"

