Modern Etiquette: The 21 group chat rules you’re definitely breaking.

It's 2024 which means it's about time we all figured out how to behave. Don't worry, we're right there with you.

So, in a bid to remind us all how to be decent human beings, Mamamia's Modern Australian Etiquette Guide is here to be your guiding light in a world full of blatant disregard for social rules. I guess we can't blame anyone, it's not like these rules were written out or anything… until now.

We first had weddings which was, let's be honest, a chaotic time. But hey, we've gotta learn these things.

Now, it's time to talk about the do's and don'ts of group chats.

Mamamia.

Strap in, we didn't hold back for this one.

Always "like" the last message.

No one wants to be the person who accidentally ends the chat. When you're the last person to message the chat, it feels like you're ending the fun and that your contribution isn't worthy of a reply.

It takes less than two seconds to double-tap that last message to acknowledge that your friend.