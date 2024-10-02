Watching Nobody Wants This on Netflix, I was struck by a few things.

One, rom-coms are so back.

Two, the sister (played by Succession star Justine Lupe) needs more roles and her style is sensational. So is her hair.

Three, I still have a crush on Adam Brody.

In fact, I'm incapable of acting regular about my crush on Adam Brody. Watching Nobody Wants This was an other-worldly experience where my teen crush on my once-upon-a-time fictional TV boyfriend, transformed into a crush on my TV husband.

I sat there giggling at the screen as each episode rolled on by.

Giggling? At my big age? Offensive. But a crush on Adam Brody will do that to a person and I know the internet agrees.

"There are celeb crushes and then there's whatever the hell I feel about Adam Brody," wrote Lucy Ford on X (Twitter).

"Adam Brody is the perfect romance lead and we have severely underutilised that in the last 10-15 years," added another.

"Calling a show that stars Adam Brody 'Nobody Wants This' is so crazy like hmmm actually I think everybody wants this," said another.

It's been 21 years since we saw first him on screen as Seth Cohen, but time has done nothing to the eternal obsession with his fictional characters. Probably because they all just seem to be quirky offshoots of the man himself.