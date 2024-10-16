Jodie Lovell's partner locked her on a 10-storey balcony. Now she's dead.

Warning: this article contains distressing content.

Jodie Lovell was on holiday with her partner, Scott Minigle, the night she fell to her death, four years ago.

About half an hour before Jodie fell 10 storeys from Sydney's Hyatt Regency Hotel, Minigle had become angry with her, jealous over some text messages he'd seen on her phone.

Minigle told police the messages were from Jodie's former lover, and were "a bit suggestive".

"That's what stirred the pot," he said.

Watch: Gabby Petito's Family Turns Pain Into Purpose. Article continues after the video.



News Nation.

Wanting to read the text messages in full, Minigle locked the 45-year-old mother of two on the outside balcony of the high rise, leaving her "crying and distressed", Sutherland Local court heard.

According to court documents, Minigle detained his partner for "psychological gratification".

Jodie Lovell fell to her death after being locked on a 10 storey balcony. Image: Facebook.