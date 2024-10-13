HOROSCOPES: How this week's full moon is set to shake up your life.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 29. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Mercury makes conversation your ultimate turn-on. Mental sparks will fly as a meaningful chat (either online or IRL) fans the flames of passion. Thursday's full moon in your sign brings a big win or goal within reach, but you've got to push past any self-doubt. As the weekend approaches, stay alert to any financial warning signs. It's better to catch small issues now before they become bigger problems.